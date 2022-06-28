Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to appear before ECI today in mining lease case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is set to appear before the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the office of profit matter which pertains to owning of stone mining lease. He will either appear in person or through counsel. On June 14, ECI granted him the last extension and fixed June 28 for a personal hearing.

The poll panel had issued notice to Soren asking him to explain why action should not be taken against him for having a mining lease issued in his favour which "prima facie violates" provisions concerning the Representation of People's Act.

Allotment of stone mining lease

Soren has been called by the ECI in a matter that pertains to the allotment of the stone mine lease in his favour in the Angara block of Ranchi. The ECI had asked him to reply by May 10. However, the Chief Minister had on May 9 sought a four-week extension of time from the Election Commission on the grounds that his mother was unwell and undergoing treatment.

Earlier in a letter addressed to secretary ECI, Soren had denied all the charges against him. "At the outset, I deny and dispute all allegations of the BJP about my alleged disqualification for being a member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on the ground of a mining lease, obtained by me in May 2021, under the said section 9A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, or any other ground whatsoever."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court last month directed Jharkhand High Court to decide on the maintainability of the public interest litigations seeking enquiry against Soren and others in relation to the grant of mining leases.

