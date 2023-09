Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand bypoll result: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)'s Bebi Devi on Friday won by-election in Dumri assembly seat by over 17,000 votes by defeating NDA candidate Yashoda Devi. The polling for the by-election was held on September 5. Of the total 2.98 lakh eligible voters, 64.84 per cent had cast their votes. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of JMM MLA Jagarnath Mahto, the state's Education Minister, in April. He had been representing the seat since 2004.

