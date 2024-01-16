Jharkhand: Over 8,600 bank accounts linked to cybercriminals frozen

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Picture for representational purposes

As many as 2002 accounts were frozen in Deoghar district, for being allegedly linked to cybercriminals and on suspicion that these were being used for phishing activities, CID said. Altogether 8,674 bank accounts, which includes 2002 accounts in Deoghar, 1,183 in Dhanbad and 959 in Ranchi were frozen.

“We received the details of frozen accounts from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre and prepared a district and bank-wise list of such information. The data will be shared with the superintendent of police of all districts and banks for verification of the accounts,” Jharkhand Crime Investigation Department (CID) Director General Anurag Gupta said.

He said that the details of such account holders would be traced. “If these accounts are found fake or linked to cybercriminals, action will be taken against the account holders," he said. As many as 495 people have been arrested for allegedly being involved in cybercrimes, and FIRs lodged against 107 for cyber frauds in the past three months, Gupta added.

Besides, 1,164 mobile phones and 1,725 SIM cards have also been seized during operations against cybercrimes, he said. Raids against cybercriminals are being conducted regularly in various districts, including Deoghar, Giridih, Bokaro, Jamtara and Ranchi.