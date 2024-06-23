BJP to uproot ‘corrupt’ JMM-led alliance from power in Jharkhand Assembly polls, form next govt: Chouhan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister and BJP’s election in-charge for Jharkhand Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday (June 23) said that the saffron party will uproot the “corrupt” JMM-led coalition from power and form the next government in the state. Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is BJP's election co-incharge for Jharkhand, held a meeting with party leaders, MLAs, MPs, and workers in Ranchi to prepare strategies for the assembly elections in the state due later this year.

He said that the BJP put up an outstanding performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand where the party won eight seats and its ally AJSU party bagged one.

“We had a lead in 52 of the 81 assembly seats in the parliamentary polls. The state played an important role in securing the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I congratulate the party leadership, booth workers and people of Jharkhand for the achievement,” he said.

BJP will work under Babulal Marandi’s leadership: Chouhan

The BJP will work under the leadership of Babulal Marandi and form the next government in Jharkhand in the upcoming assembly polls, he said.

Chouhan alleged that the current JMM-led dispensation in the state is "India’s most corrupt government".

“There is loot everywhere in the state, be it sand, coal, mines and minerals. The chief minister is in jail and many leaders are being arrested on charges of corruption,” he said.

Chouhan said that it has become "necessary to free Jharkhand from bad governance and reinstate the BJP’s good governance to make the state 'Viksit' (developed) Jharkhand".

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Jharkhand: NIA seizes Rs 1.13 crore in Magadh zone Naxal revival case