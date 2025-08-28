Jharkhand Assembly passes resolution demanding Bharat Ratna for former CM late Shibu Soren Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren: The former Rajya Sabha MP, who played a key role in Jharkhand's creation, has left behind a legacy that reshaped the country's politics. His death marked the end of a political era that saw the tribal movement rise to national prominence.

Ranchi:

The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the resolution demanding Bharat Ratna to former CM late Shibu Soren. The resolution, moved by Transport Minister Dipak Birua, was passed by voice vote.

Shibu Soren died on August 4

JMM founder Shibu Soren died on August 4 while undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. He was 81.

The former Rajya Sabha MP, who played a key role in Jharkhand's creation, has left behind a legacy that reshaped the country's politics. His death marked the end of a political era that saw the tribal movement rise to national prominence.

JMM had earlier urged govt to recommend Bharat Ratna for Soren

Earlier, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had urged the ruling alliance to make the forthcoming supplementary monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly (22–28 August) historic by passing a resolution to recommend the Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren and forward it to the central government.

During a special discussion on excessive rainfall and farmers’ difficulties, the JMM had urged the ruling party to ensure that the Assembly speaks with one voice in honour of Shibu Soren, sending a united message to Delhi.

Also Read:

Shibu Soren, former Jharkhand CM, dies at 81: Jharkhand govt announces three-day state mourning