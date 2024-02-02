Alamgir Alam, Satyanand Bhokta take oath as Jharkhand ministers: Who are they? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : ANI RJD's Satyanand Bhokta and Congress' Alamgir Alam take oath as cabinet ministers in Jharkhand government.

Jharkhand: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) vice president Champai Soren on Friday took oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand, at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. This came two days after Hemant Soren resigned from the post of CM after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Along with Soren, two other leaders including RJD's Satyanand Bhokta and Congress' Alamgir Alam also took oath as cabinet ministers.

After the swearing-in, Champai Soren said, "...Hemant Soren worked for the all-round development of the tribals. I will speed up the work started by him, we will complete the work on time towards meeting the aspirations of people. Opposition's attempt to create instability in the state has been failed by the strength of our alliance..."

Who is Satyanand Bhokta?

Satyanand Bhokta is a member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and was serving as minister of Labour Resources in the Jharkhand Governor.

He's an MLA from Chatra Assembly constituency.

Bhokta was previously elected as MLA in the Jharkhand Assembly from 2000-2009.

Who is Alamgir Alam?

Alamgir Alam is a member of the Congress party and a four-time MLA from the Pakaur constituency.

Alam was elected as MLA from Jharkhand in 2000, 2004, 2014 and 2019.

He was serving as Parliamentary Affairs and Rural Development Minister.

Both the leaders have now been inducted as ministers in the Champai Soren's government, however, they are yet to be allocated portfolios.

