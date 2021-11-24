Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jewar airport will create 1 lakh employment opportunities: Aviation minister Scindia

Terming it as Asia's biggest airport, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that Jewar airport will help in the development of the nation and would also create employment. The airport is a key infrastructure project of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, where the next assembly elections are expected in early 2022.

"Jewar airport (in Greater Noida) will help in the development of the nation. It will be Asia's biggest airport. It will also create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh people," Scindia said, adding, "There were only 2 airports in UP for last 70 years but now Jewar airport will be 10th airport to be built in UP in last 7 years. Soon we'll see 17 airports in the state. Previously, only 25 destinations were covered but now 80 destinations are covered."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the Noida International Airport near Delhi on November 25 which will also be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the greenfield project site at Jewar in district Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The Noida International Airport is being developed in public-private partnership (PPP) mode and is touted to be the biggest airport in India upon completion. It will be developed in four phases, with the entire project estimated to cost around Rs 30,000 crore, according to officials.

