Jewar airport to be called Noida International Greenfield Airport: Logo, design, runways, and key features

The upcoming airport in Jewar of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar will be named Noida International Greenfield Airport. Located on the outskirts of Delhi, the airport will be built by Swiss developer Zurich Airport International. It is being built along the Yamuna Expressway which connects Greater Noida with Agra.

A picture of stork—the state bird--will used in its logo. It will be designed on the lines of world-famous airports in London, Moscow and Milan.

The decision was taken at a review meeting on Thursday which was presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said that the new airport will give a boost to exports and increase employment opportunities for people in the state.

"This airport will become the pride of India and will be one of the best in the world. We will present it as a global brand," the CM said while going through a presentation on the airport at his residence.

Adityanath said the Jewar airport will lead to the development of industrial infrastructure that will increase employment opportunities, encourage manufacturing and exports. The initial capacity of the airport, proposed to be built in four phases, will be 12 million passengers per year, which will be expanded to 70 million passengers per year by 2050.

The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich International Airport, has been allotted 1,334 hectares of land in Jewar. The new infrastructure will be built within next 3.5 years. The estimated budget of the project is Rs 29,560 crore.

Initially, it will have two runways, which will be increased to five in due course of time.

CM Adityanath exuded confidence that there will also be significant growth in the field of tourism as he pointed out that the aviation sector is the medium of multi-faceted progress in today's time.

Giving information about the status of the project, Director and Special Secretary (Civil Aviation), Surendra Singh, said the concessionaire for it has presented the master plan to Noida International Airport Limited, which has submitted it to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Special Secretary Surendra Singh told the chief minister that 1,334 hectares for the airport has been acquired by the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration. Also, 48.097 hectares have been acquired for rehabilitation purposes.

