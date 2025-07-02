Jet, Set, Stay: Stranded British Navy F-35B turns accidental 'brand ambassador' for Kerala Tourism Officials have confirmed that a team of aviation engineers from the UK is expected to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram soon to carry out repairs on the grounded jet. In the meantime, the high-tech warplane has become an unexpected tourist attraction in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram:

What began as a technical emergency on June 14 (Saturday) turned into a quirky tourism moment for Kerala. A British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning II fighter jet, among the world’s most advanced stealth aircraft, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport- and has remained grounded since, awaiting repairs.

Kerala tourism seizes the moment

Rather than view the stranded jet as a security or logistical burden, Kerala Tourism spun it into a marketing opportunity. On its official ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) handle, the department shared a now-viral poster featuring the sleek fighter jet parked amid swaying coconut palms and lush greenery.

The cheeky caption read, “Kerala is such an amazing place, I don't want to leave. Definitely recommend.” — UK F-35B

Internet joins the fun

Social media users have run wild with the idea. One user quipped, “Now it refuses to start without coconut oil,” referencing Kerala’s culinary staple. Another user, @TheChagalaToka, shared a meme showing the jet relaxing outside a roadside tea shop, complete with banana chips and toddy. The caption:

“No wonder it refuses to leave now — bro found peace, toddy, and banana chips.”

A high-tech machine, a humble setting

The F-35B, valued at over USD 110 million, is a cutting-edge stealth fighter capable of vertical takeoff and landing. Despite its sophistication, it now sits idle in Kerala’s tropical calm, making headlines far outside of defence circles.

Repairs awaited, and curiosity grows

According to officials, UK aviation engineers are en route to Thiruvananthapuram to assess and repair the jet. Until then, the warplane remains an unlikely tourist magnet, blending military might with Kerala’s famously serene vibe.

Close coordination between UK and IAF

Throughout the incident, the UK has worked closely with the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy, and Thiruvananthapuram Airport authorities. "We are extremely grateful for the cooperation extended by Indian authorities, including the IAF and the Navy," said the British High Commission in its official statement earlier.

The High Commission added that ground teams continue to observe all safety and security protocols while preparations are made for repairs and the aircraft’s return to active duty.

IAF confirms emergency detection and recovery support

The Indian Air Force confirmed the emergency landing through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the F-35B was detected by the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) and cleared for landing at the designated emergency recovery airfield.

"IAF is providing all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the aircraft," the post added.

Symbol of growing defence ties

This incident has highlighted the strengthening military and operational cooperation between India and the United Kingdom, particularly in joint response coordination and technical support. Both nations have reiterated their commitment to upholding mutual defence and strategic ties.