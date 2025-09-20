JeM, Hizbul Mujahideen shift bases into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seeking safer havens post Op Sindoor: Sources Indian intelligence sources assert that the relocation of terror groups is happening with the “full knowledge and direct support” of Pakistan’s government entities. This assertion is backed by evidence of recent public gatherings organised by Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pak.

New Delhi:

Sources from India’s defense and military establishments report that Pakistan-based terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) have begun moving their operational bases from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province. This strategic relocation comes in the aftermath of India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted multiple terror camps across PoK and Pakistan, severely damaging the groups' infrastructure.

Tactical shift to safer havens

The shift reflects a tactical adaptation by these militant organisations, prompted by the perception that PoK has become vulnerable to precision Indian strikes. KPK offers them more strategic depth and proximity to the Afghan border, allowing them to regroup and continue their operations with less risk.

Operation Sindoor: Targeted Indian retaliation

Launched on May 7 (Wednesday), Operation Sindoor was India's calibrated response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 26 civilians were killed. The operation involved precise missile strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in PoK and Pakistan without targeting military or civilian areas, showcasing India’s focused approach to dismantling terrorist networks while avoiding escalation into broader conflict.

Behind the scenes: Pakistan’s role

Indian sources claim the terror group movements are facilitated with the "full awareness and direct support" of Pakistan's state structures. Evidence includes recent JeM gatherings in Pakistan under police protection and cooperation from political-religious outfits like Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).

High-profile public mobilisation in KPK

A notable incident took place in Garhi Habibullah town of Mansehra district, KPK, where JeM held a public recruitment event just hours before an India-Pakistan cricket match on September 14 (Sunday). Senior JeM leader Mulana Mufti Masood Ilyas Kashmiri- wanted by India and closely linked to JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar- spoke at the rally guarded by armed militants and local police, highlighting the tacit support from Pakistan’s state apparatus.

A continuing challenge

This dossier, compiled by multiple Indian security and intelligence agencies, underscores the evolving dynamics of cross-border terrorism and the ongoing challenges India faces in countering these groups, necessitating sustained vigilance and proactive operations.