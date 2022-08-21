Sunday, August 21, 2022
     
  JDU national executive, council to meet on Sept 3, 4 in Patna

Nitish Kumar's move has infused some fresh energy in the otherwise dispirited opposition camp and given rise to speculation that he may emerge as its prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2022 16:29 IST
JDU national executive, JDU, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Nitish Kumar
Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects paddy plantation in Sheikhpura district.

The JD(U) will hold meetings of its national executive and national council in Patna on September 3 and 4 respectively. Party general secretary Afaque Ahmed Khan said organisational issues and membership drive will be discussed over the two days. The meetings assume significance as they come in the wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to snap his party's ties with the BJP and join hands with the RJD-Congress-Left alliance.

Kumar's move has infused some fresh energy in the otherwise dispirited opposition camp and given rise to speculation that he may emerge as its prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The national executive and the national council are the two most important organisational bodies of the JD(U).

