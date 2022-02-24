Bihar: JD(U) leader held for roaming around drunk, naked; video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE 'Drunk' JD-U leader held for roaming around naked

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may be busy with 'Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan (Social Reform Campaign)' to create awareness among people about the consequences of liquor consumption, but an allegedly drunk leader of his JD-U created a ruckus by roaming around naked. The incident was reported from the Nalanda district, where the JD(U) leader was arrested in an inebriated state.

According to police, the accused was identified as Jay Prakash Prasad alias Kalu, incharge of the Janata Dal-United's youth wing in the Islampur Assembly constituency.

JD-U's Islamapur block President, Tanvir Alam, said Prasad has been associated with JD-U for a long time.

"We informed local police after a video went viral on social media," he said.

As per the video, Prasad removed all his clothes and walked on the road. When his brother asked him to stay indoors, he refused and abused him.

Some onlookers made videos and also informed Islampur police station.

"We received information about a person who is creating ruckus in Jagdishpur village. We reached there and found he was completely naked and was in a drunken state. During breath analysis, he was tested positive. An FIR under the liquor prohibition act was registered and he was arrested," Islampur SHO Chandrashekher Singh said.

