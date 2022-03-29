'Govt of his party...': When angry youth berated Upendra Kushwaha over murder of JD(U) leader in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Upendra Kushwaha faces public ire over murder of JD(U) leader in Patna

Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha had to face the ire of the public when he reached a hospital to meet the family members of a party leader who was killed on Monday night in Danapur, a town near the capital Patna.

JD-U leader Deepak Mehta was gunned down outside his home in Danapur by unidentified bike-borne assailants. They had opened fire on him indiscriminately. Though he was immediately rushed to a private hospital, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

When reports asked questions to Upendra Kushwaha at the hospital in the Raja Bazar area, an angry youth standing behind him said that his party (JD-U) is ruling the state and still the JD-U leader was killed.

"We are voting for his party. He is running the government in the state and see what is happening here. Murder is taking place every day in Bihar," he said.

Kushwaha, however, did not react, gauging the public mood. The leader added that he was tormented after this incident.

Deepak Kumar Mehta was said to be close to Upendra Kushwaha. He contested the 2020 polls from the Danapur seat on the ticket of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) which Kushwaha merged with JD(U) in 2021.

