JD-U expels senior leader Ajay Alok, others for 'anti-party activities'

JD-U expels senior leaders, Bihar News: All is not well within the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in Bihar. The Nitish Kumar-led party on Tuesday expelled four leaders, including party spokesperson Ajay Alok, from the organization.

While the official notification said these leaders were being expelled for 'anti-party activities', sources within JD-U said that they were removed due to their closeness with Union Minister RCP Singh. Apart from Ajay Alok, state general secretaries Anil Kumar, Vipin Kumar Yadav and Jitendra Niraj have been removed.

"We have given important posts to leaders to strengthen the organizational structure of the party. We expect them to make our leader Nitish Kumar Ji stronger with their efforts. In the last few months, we are witnessing anti-party activities from these leaders.

"These leaders were involved in misleading the party's workers. We have instructed these leaders in the past but they refused to heed us," the notification undersigned by party state president Umesh Kushwaha stated.

"We are living in the phase of social media. Misleading the people through social media actually creates confusion among people and it eventually hurts the party. Our unanimous leader is Nitish Kumar and our national President is Lalan Singh. We will act on those who were involved in anti-party activities," Kushwaha added.

Ajay Alok reacts

Reacting to his expulsion from JD-U, Ajay Alok said that he had a good time working for the party and thanked the party for relieving him of his duties.

"'Badi Der Kar Di Meherbaan Aate-Aate'. I am thankful to the party for removing me from the post. I have a long association with the party which was pleasing for me. My best wishes to them."

