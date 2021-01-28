JCB machine deployed by Delhi Police to dig road at Singhu border connecting Delhi to Haryana

Image Source : ANI GRAB Delhi Police has deployed a JCB machine to dig a road at Singhu border that connects Delhi to Haryana.

As farmers protest at the Singhu border continues even after Republic Day chaos in the national capital, the Delhi Police has deployed a JCB machine to dig a road at Singhu border that connects Delhi to Haryana.

It was business as usual for agitating farmers at Singhu border on Wednesday (day after Republic Day chaos) as some were busy with langars while others listened to speeches of their leaders even as talks of the tractor rally that witnessed vandalism and violence a day before filled the air.

Most of the farmers protesting at Singhu Border for over two months against the Centre's farm laws were part of the tractor rally on Tuesday and claimed that "miscreants" at the behest of the Centre "sabotaged" the "peaceful" march.

"Why would we discredit our movement with something like that happened yesterday in Delhi. The agents of BJP government were behind the violence who defied the directions of our leaders to strictly follow the pre-decided route," said Balwinder Singh from Ludhiana.

Singh said he and his companions returned after covering a distance of 10-15 km from Singhu border after receiving directions from the leaders on Tuesday evening as clashes between farmers and police were reported at many places.

Over 300 policemen and several farmers were injured in the violence as some sections of protesters deviated from designated route and entered inner parts of Delhi. A protester died after his tractor overturned at ITO.

