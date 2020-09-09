'Dont bite the hand that feeds you': Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil veiled attack at Kangana

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT 'Dont bite the hand that feeds you': Jayant Patil veiled attack at Kangana

In a veiled attack on actress Kangana Ranaut over her tweets that have riled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Wednesday said the comparison between Mumbai and its police force with Pakistan is "outlandish." He expressed pain over some persons not being grateful to Mumbai and Maharashtra. According to him, the state and its capital had a lot to offer in terms of opportunities, the safety of women, and tolerance.

"People comparing this great city and our police force to that of Pakistan is outlandish. At best, it is a baseless remark to gain publicity and limelight. #UddhavThackeray #BMCMumbai @DGPMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice," Patil tweeted.

The water resources minister said Mumbai is the mother which does not discriminate and called for being "respectful" to the spirit of Mumbai and the dignity of the elected offices of the state.

"Don't bite the hands that feed you," Patil said in Marathi.

Mumbai is the mother that does not discriminate. Let us all be respectful to the spirit of Mumbai and the dignity of the elected offices of the state.



Ranaut has often cast aspersions over Mumbai Police's role in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe. She had sparked off a controversy on September 3 by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to India's financial capital.

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation partially demolished her office in Mumbai for alleged structural violations at Pali Hill in Bandra, Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is getting threats that her house will be torn down as well. She warned that no matter what happens, she will expose the ‘underhand’ ways of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and ‘Karan Johar gang’.

In a tweet, Kangana wrote, “My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well,I am glad my judgement of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right.”

“Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

