Jaya Bachchan leaves Jagdeep Dhankhar in splits with her self-intro as 'Main Jaya Amitabh Bachchan...' | VIDEO

In an amusing turn of events in the Rajya Sabha today (August 2), the Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan's self-introduction as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' elicited a hearty reaction from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The incident occurred after Jaya Bachchan, who had previously expressed discomfort with being addressed by her husband's name, playfully used it during a session in the Parliament.

This unexpected twist led Dhankhar to burst into laughter, a reaction that was echoed by several other MPs, including Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. The playful moment sparked a brief but humorous exchange between Bachchan and Dhankhar.

Bachchan jested, "Did you get a lunch break today? No? This is why you're taking the name of a senior Congress leader repeatedly. You cannot digest your food without taking his name.

"Dhankhar responded in kind, saying, "I'll tell you on a light-hearted note. I did not take a lunch break today but I had lunch," which further amused the house.

He said, "I also want to tell you that this might be the first time that I am both yours and Amitabh Ji's fan.

"This light-hearted exchange comes in the wake of Bachchan's earlier objection to being addressed as "Jaya Amitabh Bachchan" by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

During that session, Bachchan expressed her discontent, stating, "This is something new, that women will be recognised by the name of their husbands like they have no existence or achievements of their own."

Jaya Bachchan, who has been an influential figure in both cinema and politics, married megastar Amitabh Bachchan on June 3, 1973. The couple has two children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. The couple has acted in several films together, including 'Zanjeer', 'Sholay', 'Abhimaan', 'Mili', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Silsila', and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.Since entering politics in 2004, she has been a vocal advocate for women's rights and various social issues.

