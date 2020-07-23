Image Source : ANI Jay Panda questions Bollywood's links with Pakistan based mafia and ISI

BJP Vice President Bijayant Panda has questioned Bollywood's historical links to Pakistan based mafia and speculated about the link still existing. In an interview given to news agency ANI, Jay Panda asked the Bollywood stars to denounce the link.

"Bollywood had connections with mafia operating with Pakistan, their funding also used to come from there. It looks like these connections still exist. Friends of many celebs have pictures with Pak Generals & ISI. They should renounce such links," he said.

