Registration for new semester in JNU crosses 3,500 after process re-openings

Just a few hours after the registration process for the new semester was made functional again, Jawaharlal Nehru University witnessed over 800 registrations, taking the total number of registrations to over 3,500. Informing about the state of registration, JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala tweeted on Tuesday, "Today after making JNU communication and information systems functional, the number of students who have paid the fees for winter semester registration rose to 3552."

In an attempt to restrict students from getting registered for the new semester, some students of the varsity had allegedly barged into the room used to provide WiFi connection on the entire campus and cut the connection. This had forced the administration to stop the registration process for three days since Friday.

Earlier in the day, when the Vice-Chancellor was addressing the media about Sunday's violence on the campus, he had claimed that the total number of registration had crossed 2,850.

However, following violence on the campus, the registration was stopped for three days forcing the administration to extend the registration date. "The registration date has been extended to January 12. The university will help every JNU student who wants to register," Mamidala added in the tweet.

