Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary today: When Pandit Nehru gifted an elephant to Japan in October 1949 Jawaharlal Nehru, a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India's freedom movement, went on to become India's first Prime Minister after independence in 1947. Nehru remained at the post for more than 16 years and died of a heart attack on 27th May 1964.

As India marks the 61st death anniversary of its first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, heartfelt tributes poured in from across the country for the iconic freedom fighter and statesman who led the nation from independence in 1947 until his passing on May 27, 1964. Known for his deep affection for children and a vision for a modern India, Nehru left behind a legacy that continues to shape the country's political and developmental journey.

One particularly heartwarming anecdote from his life highlights his love for children, not just in India but around the world. In October 1949, Nehru received an unusual request from a group of schoolchildren in Japan. The children had written to him asking for a special gift: an elephant. Their heartfelt appeal was rooted in a tragic wartime episode, during World War II, when Tokyo's Ueno Zoo lost all its elephants.

Deeply moved by their innocent appeal, Nehru arranged to send them an elephant from India. The elephant, named "Indira" after Nehru’s daughter, was warmly received in Japan and became a symbol of the growing friendship between the two countries.

Nehru's letter to the children of Japan

When he sent an elephant to Japan, he also wrote a letter to Japanese children. The letter reached Tokyo along with Indira, the elephant, reads: "Dear Children, I am very glad to be sending you one of our elephants, as you wished. It is a good elephant, very well brought up, endowed with all the good virtues. You should treat it as a gift not from me, but from the children of India to the children of Japan.

Children all over the world are in many ways like each other. It is when they grow up that they begin to differ, and unfortunately, they sometimes quarrel.

We have to put an end to these quarrels of grown-up people, and I hope that when the children of India and Japan grow up, they will serve not only their own real countries, but also the cause of peace and co-operation all over the Asian world. So you must look upon this elephant "Indira" by name, a messenger of goodwill of the children of India.

"The elephant is a noble animal, much loved in India and very typical of Indians, it is wise, patient, strong yet gentle. I hope all of us will also develop these qualities.

Congress leaders pay tribute to Nehru

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tribute to Nehru on his 61st death anniversary at his memorial, Shanti Van, in Delhi today.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 61st death anniversary. In a post on X, Gandhi also remembered Nehru's "visionary leadership" in laying a strong foundation for independent India.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to India's first prime minister, calling him the architect of modern India. He said that 21st century India cannot be imagined without the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

About Pandit Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He became the Prime Minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide, such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tribute to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events.

In 1954, the United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on that day before 1956 but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Pandit Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.

