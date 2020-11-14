PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary

Image Source : PTI PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary. The 1889-born Congress stalwart is the country's longest serving prime minister. "My humble tributes to the country's first prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," Modi said in a tweet Saturday.

देश के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पं. जवाहर लाल नेहरू को उनकी जयंती पर मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to Nehru. "Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism and modern outlook. Our endeavour must be to conserve these values," he wrote on Twitter.

Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism & modern outlook.



Our endeavour must be to conserve these values. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2020

The former Congress chief also paid tributes to Nehru at Shanti Vana. Nehru led the country from 1947 to 1964. His birthday is celebrated as Children's day after his death in 1964 for his fondness with children. He was popularly called "Chacha" Nehru.

Nehru was born in Allahabad to Motilal Nehru and Swarup Rani. His father, Motilal Nehru was a prominent lawyer.

