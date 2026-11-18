Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has said that Lord Ram represents an ideal, morality and a way of life that goes beyond religious boundaries. Speaking about the enduring appeal of Ram, Akhtar said that his essence runs through the blood of every Indian, irrespective of religion.

Akhtar made the remarks while speaking to the press on the sidelines of the launch of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) music creator report on Tuesday. He also spoke about Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film "Ramayana", saying he had heard positive feedback about the project but was yet to watch it. His comments, however, drew a response from All India Imam Association president Maulana Shajid Rashidi, who disagreed with his remarks and suggested that Akhtar should convert to Hinduism if he believed in Lord Ram.

Javed Akhtar says he has heard good things about 'Ramayana'

Speaking about the film, Akhtar said he had not watched it yet but that his daughter, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, had seen it and praised it. "I haven't watched the film yet. My daughter (Zoya) has seen it and she has been praising it; she praises things with great difficulty. I haven't heard her praising me yet," Akhtar told the media.

Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana" features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Javed Akhtar explains why his 'Swades' song continues to resonate

Akhtar was also asked about the response to the song "Pal Pal Hai Bhaari" from Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 film "Swades". The song continues to receive appreciation, particularly for its lines reflecting on the relationship between Ram and Ravana. One of its widely quoted lines is: "Mann se Raavan jo nikaale, Ram uske mann mein hai".

When asked why his lyrics had connected with listeners while the music of "Ramayana" had not generated a similar response, Akhtar responded with humour. "The simple explanation is that I'm a good writer, let's start from here. So, my line touches people," he said.

'Ram is an ideal, a morality, a way of living': Akhtar

Explaining his understanding of Lord Ram, the 81-year-old lyricist said Ram should not be viewed only as an individual but also as a representation of ideals and values. "Ram is not just a person, Ram is an ideal, a morality, Ram is a way of living. Ram is a certain aesthetics, certain morality. So, when you look at it and appreciate it, it will touch your heart," he said.

He further added that the essence of Ram was not limited by religious identity. "Many people may be angry with me, but the essence of Ram runs in the blood of every Indian, irrespective of religion. While he is sometimes personified as an individual, he is far greater than that; he is a way of life," Akhtar said.

Cleric suggests Javed Akhtar should change his name to Ram Gopal

Reacting to Akhtar's remarks, All India Imam Association president Maulana Shajid Rashidi said Muslims did not consider Lord Ram their ancestor and did not have faith in him. Rashidi also questioned Akhtar's comments, pointing out that the lyricist had publicly identified himself as an atheist and said he did not believe in God.

He alleged that Akhtar's remarks were driven by business interests, claiming that his songs and films had a large Hindu audience. "If he has developed faith in Lord Ram, I have one suggestion for him... he should do 'ghar wapsi' and change his name from Javed Akhtar to Ram Gopal. It would be nice. Eighty per cent of Hindus would be happy with him," Rashidi said. He further criticised actors and politicians, saying they had no fixed principles or loyalties.

The exchange has brought attention to the contrasting views expressed by Akhtar and Rashidi on the religious and cultural significance of Lord Ram. While Akhtar described Ram as an ideal that transcends religious boundaries, Rashidi challenged his interpretation and questioned the basis of his remarks.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

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