Image Source : FILE Those spreading anarchy will be exposed: Javadekar

Hitting out at the opposition on Tuesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar accused them of creating a disturbance in the country, and asserted that there is peace in Kashmir and the world has accepted India's stance."Some people are spreading anarchy and misconceptions in the country. Soon these people will be exposed," Javadekar said in the wake of JNU violence followed by large scale protests across India.

He also claimed: "The Congress, which has been using the minorities as a vote bank for decades, is now trying to divide the country into communal lines."

He directly hit out at former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi for his controversial tweet. He was referring to a tweet by Gogoi where the Congress leader made the "Hindu Jinnah" comment.

He added that Sunday's JNU violence was already being investigated. Amid the protests against the attack at the campus, there were a few posters and slogans also raised on Kashmir.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi funding violence in UP, says UP BJP Chief