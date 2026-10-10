Jantar Mantar 2.0: Nabin accuses Rahul, Kejriwal of fuelling unrest, says govt will act accordingly

As Delhi turned into a fortress for Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal for fuelling unrest in the capital and warned the Centre would deal with the situation accordingly.

Speaking at press conference before CJP's protest, the BJP chief alleged efforts are being made to create an unrest in the capital on "instructions of some foreign powers", while describing themselves as 'urban Naxals'. He claimed the CJP is backed by the AAP but underlined that India's youth would not be misled by leaders of the INDIA bloc.

"Today, an attempt is being made to create a highly dangerous and serious situation in the country. Efforts are underway to destabilize the nation: where 1.4 billion people are living in peace and harmony, contributing collectively to India's development," he said.

He said the opposition leaders cannot "digest the fact" that India has continued forging ahead despite a global crisis, and has failed repeatedly to defeat the BJP electorally. Recounting the steps taken by the Modi government in past 12 years, Nabin said the Indian democracy possesses immense strength and opposition's attempt will be thwarted completely.

Nabin reiterated the BJP and the Modi government would continue working for India's development and serving the people of the country.

"Your 'anarchist competition', vying to see who can create more instability in the country, will not succeed. These are people that the public has rejected," Nabin said, "instead of accepting that verdict or learning from it, you have hatched a plot to destabilize the country. I want to say that you are undertaking these efforts, driven by your political agendas, at the behest of foreign forces."

Nabin's remarks come as the CJP supporters head to Jantar Mantar seeking resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, who is facing the heat over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. For the protest which many described as Jantar Mantar 2.0, Delhi has been turned into a fortress and a heavy deployment of forces continued throughout the capital.

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