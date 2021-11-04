Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Devvrat Singh passes away

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Leader of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) party Devwrat Singh passes away.

Devwrat Singh, MLA from Khairagarh assembly constituency and leader of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) party passed away due to cardiac arrest today.

The 52-year-old leader was declared dead by doctors after he was taken to a hospital at Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, around 90 km from the state capital Raipur.

“Singh complained of chest pain at around 1:00 am following which he was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead,” Sunil Singh, a close relative of the legislator, told media over phone.

His final rites will be held later in the day in Khairagarh. He has a son and a daughter, the relative said.

In March this year, the MLA had contracted the coronavirus infection when the budget session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly was underway.

The four-time MLA, who belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh, was first elected as legislator in 1995 on a Congress ticket from Khairagarh and the second time in 1998, in the then undivided Madhya Pradesh.

After the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, he was elected for the third time in 2003.

In 2007, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rajnandgaon parliamentary seat.

He quit the Congress in December 2017, claiming he was forced to do so as he was "neglected" and "sidelined" by senior party colleagues.

In February 2018, he joined former chief minister Ajit Jogi's party JCC (J), months ahead of the Assembly election. He was elected to the State Legislative Assembly from Khairagarh in the 2018 election as a member of the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh.

He contested the Assembly election on the JCC(J) ticket and became MLA for the fourth time from Khairagarh.

In last year's Marwahi bypoll, necessitated due to the death of sitting legislator Ajit Jogi, Devvrat Singh supported the ruling Congress's nominee, who won the election.

(With agencies inputs)

