Janmashtami 2023: PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu greet people on Krishna Janmotsav

Janmashtami 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami today (September 7). He wished new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of "every member of my family", a reference to citizens, on this auspicious occasion. "Jai Shri Krishna," Modi added in his post on X.

Janmashtami is observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings on festival of Krishna Janmotsav. "I wish the entire nation on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami today," she said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings on the occasion. “Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki! Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami to the people and devotees of the state. May Lord Krishna bless the entire creation,” he said.

Every year, the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by Hindus to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the God who is the embodiment of playfulness and innocence. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September, as per the Western calendar.

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the 'Dahi-Handi' competition.

Janmashtami is being celebrated across the country with full fervour. Several lord Krishna temples were decked up to celebrate the occassion with religious fervour, pomp and fanfare. The temple were decorated with lights as well as flowers.

