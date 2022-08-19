Janmashtami 2022: More than 100 Govindas injured in Mumbai this year

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dahi Handi events and Govinda troupes receive considerable political patronage in cities like Mumbai and Thane.

Mumbai saw 111 Dahi Handi participants get hurt this year while celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, officials said on Friday. Hundreds of people form human pyramids and try to break a pot full of 'Dahi' or curd.

As many as 23 participants had to be admitted to hospitals where their conditions were said to be severe while the rest were discharged on the same day.

Thirty persons were treated at the civic-run KEM hospital, followed by 12 at GT Hospital, 11 at Nair hospital and 10 at Rajawadi hospital, among others.

The Maharashtra government had issued an order instructing government hospitals to treat the injured members of Govinda troupes free of cost.

Across Maharashtra, Govinda troupes build human pyramids to reach and break an earthen pot containing buttermilk and curd suspended high above the ground on this day.

Dahi Handi events and Govinda troupes receive considerable political patronage in cities like Mumbai and Thane.

ALSO READ | Janmashtami 2022: PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and VP Jagdeep Dhankar greet people

ASLO READ | Janmashtami 2022: Photos, videos of dahi handi, kids dressed as Krishna & folk dances go viral

Latest India News