Janata Curfew: Haryana buses not to enter Delhi on Sunday; Section 144 to be imposed statewide

Buses from Haryana will not be entering Delhi on Sunday, March 22 during the Janata Curfew-- called by the Central government to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. This will be applicable to Gurugram as well.

The Haryana government has directed the state transport corporation not to ply buses during the Janata Curfew.

"No bus will ply between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday," Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said.

Besides, all driving training centres have also been asked to shut down.

"The state government is taking all possible measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. That's why we have decided to stop movement of buses on March 22 so that few people come in contact with one another," Sharma said.

The Minister has asked the officials to ensure proper sanitisation of all bus depots and workshops. He also instructed the authorities to provide face masks to all drivers and other staffers.

The Haryana government will put into force Section 144 throughout the state during the Janata Curfew.

No gathering of 20 or more people would be allowed at any place. The number has been restricted to five in Gurugram and Faridabad.