Janadhikar Party President Pappu Yadav arrested for alleged COVID norms violation

Janadhikar Party President Pappu Yadav on Tuesday got arrested for violating COVID 19 norms. He was allegedly roaming in his vehicle without permission from the police.

For several days, Yadav had been sharing videos wherein he was seen helping people out in hospitals and covid care facilities. He himself made all this information public.

When asked about the arrest, Yadav said, "I have no idea. Police can better explain the reason for this arrest". Bihar Police on the other hand claims that Yadav was in strict violation of COVID protocol on the state.

"He was roaming around in his vehicle without permission", said police officials.

