Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to landslides heavy rains; Ramban schools closed

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked for traffic due to landslides

Highlights No vehicles are being allowed from either side - from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa

Once the weather clears, only stranded vehicles will be allowed to move to their destinations

The J&K police have also advised commuters to call on given numbers and check for updates

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked for traffic movement on Wednesday due to landslides from hilltops at several places. Confirming the road blockage, the Jammu and Kashmir police took to Twitter today and said, "Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked due to shooting stones/ landslides at several places, also Mughal road blocked due to landslide at Poshana and SSG road blocked at Chini nalla due to landslide."

Following heavy rainfall on Tuesday, the Jammu-Srinagar highway was blocked due to the continuous shooting of stones at Panthyal.

In an advisory, the traffic police said, "Due to heavy rainfall on the whole NH-44 and shooting stones at Panthyal and other locations approx. 3000 vehicles both HMVs and LMVs are stranded on the NHW. Tomorrow on 22-06-2022, no fresh vehicle shall be allowed from either side i.e from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa. If weather permitted only stranded vehicles will be allowed to move to their destinations subject to traffic-worthy road conditions."

For vehicular movement on SSG Road, the traffic police said, "Subject to fair weather and good road condition, vehicular movement on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gimari road shall be allowed from both side--Srinagar towards Kargil and vice-versa. LMVs will be released from Minamarg and Sonamarg from 5 a.m. up to 5 p.m. and HMVs will be released from Minamarg towards Srinagar at 7 a.m. up to 11.30 a.m. and from Sonamarg towards Kargil at 1 p.m. up to 6 p.m. No vehicle shall be allowed between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m."

Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to batter the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In view of unfavourable weather conditions, all schools across the district, including Higher Secondary Schools, were ordered to remain closed on Wednesday.

Confirming the development, Ramban Deputy Commissioner today said, "All schools across Ramban district, including Higher Secondary Schools, shall remain closed today in view of heavy rainfall and overflowing of nallahs/mudslides at several locations."



