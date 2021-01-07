Image Source : ANI Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed on Friday

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain closed on Friday due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by snow and incessant rains, officials said on Thursday.

"Tomorrow on January 8, no vehicular movement shall be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa in view of landslides/shooting stones at Samroli, Cafeteria Morh and slippery road condition from Jawahar Tunnel to Zig (Qazigund)," traffic police said.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway is the main road link connecting the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country. The road has been closed for the last four days due to heavy snowfall and landslides and shooting stones triggered by wet weather along the highway at many places. Snow has accumulated near the Jawahar Tunnel rendering the road slippery at many places.

Hundreds of vehicles, mostly Kashmir-bound trucks with essential supplies, are stuck on the highway.

The Mughal Road, which is the second road link connecting Kashmir valley with the Jammu region, is also closed due to heavy snow accumulation.

