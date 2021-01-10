Sunday, January 10, 2021
     
Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed due to bridge damage, no movement allowed

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to a bridge on the road. No vehicular movement will be allowed on the highway from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa.   

New Delhi Published on: January 10, 2021 22:14 IST
Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI

Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed due to bridge damage, no movement allowed

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to a bridge on the road. No vehicular movement will be allowed on the highway from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa. 

The bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban has suffered a sudden damage. There is no optional carriageway available. 

"No vehicular movement shall be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa due to the damage of bridge at Kela Morh, Ramban. There is no optional carriageway available," Traffic police said.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway is the main road link connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

The road was opened for one way traffic on Saturday after remaining closed for a week due to heavy snowfall and landslides and shooting stones trigerred by wet weather along the highway at many places.

The Mughal road which is a second road link connecting Kashmir valley with the Jammu region is also closed due to snow accumulation.

