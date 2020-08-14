Friday, August 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Video: Horrific visuals from Srinagar-Jammu highway show truck crushing car; 2 dead

Video: Horrific visuals from Srinagar-Jammu highway show truck crushing car; 2 dead

A video showing a horrific incident from Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore district has come to light. The video which is a CCTV recording shows an accident that took place on the Srinagar-Jammu highway resulting in the death of 2 people, while 2 others are injured.

Manzoor Mir Manzoor Mir
Srinagar Updated on: August 14, 2020 8:51 IST
Video: Horrific visuals from Srinagar-Jammu highway show car getting crushed by truck; 2 dead
Image Source : MANZOOR MIR

Video: Horrific visuals from Srinagar-Jammu highway show car getting crushed by truck; 2 dead

A video showing a horrific incident from Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore district has come to light. The video which is a CCTV recording shows an accident that took place on the Srinagar-Jammu highway resulting in the death of 2 people, while 2 others are injured. In the video a Maruti Suzuki Swift is seen crossing a road slowly, while the truck, which was coming from one side of the road loses control and topples over the Swift, visibly crushing a part of the car. 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X