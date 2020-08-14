Video: Horrific visuals from Srinagar-Jammu highway show truck crushing car; 2 dead

Image Source : MANZOOR MIR Video: Horrific visuals from Srinagar-Jammu highway show car getting crushed by truck; 2 dead

A video showing a horrific incident from Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore district has come to light. The video which is a CCTV recording shows an accident that took place on the Srinagar-Jammu highway resulting in the death of 2 people, while 2 others are injured. In the video a Maruti Suzuki Swift is seen crossing a road slowly, while the truck, which was coming from one side of the road loses control and topples over the Swift, visibly crushing a part of the car.

Horrific visuals from #pampore Srinagar-Jammu national highway! Maruti Suzuki Swift crushed by a truck! 2 dead, another 2 injured! Via @Mir_indiatv pic.twitter.com/sOQuQ1kIDD — Sidhant Mamtany (@SidMamtany) August 14, 2020

