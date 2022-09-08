On camera, artiste collapses on stage while performing in Jammu, dies

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER This heart-breaking incident is not the first report of performers dying on stage.

A stage artiste identified as Yogesh Gupta had collapsed during a performance in Jammu, officials said. The artist, 21, was declared dead due to a heart attack.

In a viral video, the artist is seen dressed as Lord Parvati Devi. He was performing at a Ganesh Utsav. In the middle of the performance, Gupta was seen collapsing.

The audience believed that it was a part of the performance. When a co-artiste arrived on the stage, he was found unconscious.

When help was called, Gupta was declared dead.

This heart-breaking incident is not the first report of performers dying on stage.

In recent times, Bollywood singer KK passed away while performing in Kolkata at a concert.

In May this year, Malayalam singer Edava Basheer also passed away after collapsing on stage at a music concert in Kerala's Alappuzha.

