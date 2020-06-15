Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE/@JMCJAMMU.ORG Jammu Municipal Corporation starts home delivery of birth, death certificates

Jammu Municipal Corporation on Monday launched the home delivery service of birth and death certificates to avoid public gathering at its headquarters in view of COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson said. The initiative, named as Doorstep Governance, was launched by Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma in presence of corporation's commissioner Avny Lavasa, he said.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation this system is introduced to avoid enormous gathering of the general public and to promote contactless efficient public service delivery system," the spokesperson said.

The initiative was being taken to promote digital India and e-Governance initiative, he said.

"This is the first such type of government public service delivery initiative in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Very few states or UT's are providing such type of government services at doorstep," the spokesperson added.

The requisite fee is Rs 40 per birth or death certificate and extra postal and conveyance charges would be Rs 50 for within JMC limits, outside JMC limits but within district (Rs 100), outside district or division but within UT (Rs 150) and outside J&K (Rs 200), he said.

The home delivery service will also be provided by the JMC for building permissions. For this service, the fee is as per the approved plan and the postal and conveyance charges are Rs 150 for within J&K and Rs 250 for outside J&K UT, the spokesperson said.

In this system, SMS, E-mail and online payment gateway integration has been done and all the payments would be received online through a secure mechanism directly into the JMC's bank account, he said.

Receipt and the payment successful acknowledgement would be provided to the applicant online, the spokesperson said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage