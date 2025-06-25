Jammu: Man stranded midstream in Tawi river rescued after clinging to rope for two hours | Video A labourer in Jammu, identified as 52-year-old Madan Kumar, was rescued after being stranded midstream in the Tawi river for nearly two hours, clinging to a rope as the water raged around him. The incident, captured on video, followed a sharp rise in the river’s level due to heavy rainfall.

Jammu:

A dramatic video has surfaced on social media showing a man stranded midstream in Jammu’s Tawi river, desperately clinging to a rope as water surged around him following heavy overnight rainfall. The man, identified as 52-year-old labourer Madan Kumar, had gone to extract sand from the river near Jewel Chowk bridge around 8:45 am on Wednesday when the water level rose suddenly, leaving him trapped.

The footage shows Kumar holding onto the rope with one hand and looking toward onlookers across the riverbank as he waited for help. He remained stuck for nearly two hours before being rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which lowered a ladder from the bridge and pulled him to safety.

Watch video here:

Officials said Kumar was among nine people rescued from the Tawi river on June 25 in a joint operation carried out by the SDRF, local police, traffic personnel, and volunteers. Others rescued included individuals performing Pind Daan rituals who were similarly caught off guard by the sudden water surge.

The India Meteorological Department reported intense rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, with Katra in Reasi district receiving the highest — 108.5 mm in the past 24 hours — followed by Rajouri (80 mm), Udhampur (71.4 mm), Poonch (48 mm), and Ramban (47.5 mm).

The weather department has forecast intermittent light to moderate rain with chances of heavy downpours at isolated places across Jammu division till June 27. Authorities have urged residents to stay away from rivers and low-lying areas during this period.

(With agency inputs)