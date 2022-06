Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Suspicious explosive device detected, defused in Baramulla

Jammu Kashmir explosive device defused: A suspicious explosive device was detected and defused in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district by security officials on Saturday.

The device was detected by the troops of 30 Rashtriya Rifles on Baramulla-Handwara road in the morning.

"Bomb disposal squad was called in and the suspicious object was defused without causing any damage. Traffic on the highway was later restored," the sources added.

Latest India News