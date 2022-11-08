J&K sub-inspector recruitment scam case: CBI searches several locations including premises of accused, others

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE CBI conducts searches at 7 locations in J-K sub-inspector recruitment scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at seven locations across three states, in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector (JKPSI) recruitment scam.

According to the details, the searches were conducted in Jammu, Pathankot, Rewari and Karnal at the premises of the accused and other persons involved in the case.

In August, the CBI registered the case at the request of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The case was filed to initiate investigations into allegations of irregularities in the written examination conducted by the J-K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

The exam was conducted on March 27, 2022, for the recruitment of 1,200 Sub-Inspectors of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The result of this examination was declared on June 4, 2022.

A total of 13 accused, including the Commandant of BSF, one then ASI and two then constables of Jammu and Kashmir Police, one then CRPF constable, one ex-CRPF official, one then teacher, were earlier arrested in connection with the case.

Searches were also conducted at around 77 locations, including the premises of the then Chairman & Controller of JKSSB.

Cash worth Rs 61.79 lakh (approx) had been recovered.

During the investigation, it was found that the question paper was allegedly leaked by the accused Yatin Yadav, who is in judicial custody, with the help of an employee of the printing press.



