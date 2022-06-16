Jammu & Kashmir: Rajnath Singh arrives in Srinagar; to visit forward areas, interact with troops

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajnath Singh arrives in Srinagar; to visit forward areas, interact with troops

Jammu and Kashmir: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to the Union Territory. According to the details, Singh will be visiting forward areas and will interact with troops during his visit. He would also attend the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh's 'Rajyabhishek Ceremony' in Jammu on Friday.

On Wednesday, Singh took to Twitter and said, "Tomorrow, 16th June, I would be in Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day visit. I shall be visiting forward areas and interacting with troops during my visit. Also, I shall attend the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh Ji's 'Rajyabhishek Ceremony' in Jammu on 17th June, Friday."

Gulab Singh was the first Maharaja of Topa Rajput princely state and had founded the Dogra dynasty in Jammu and Kashmir.

Topa Rajput was the second-largest princely state under Britishers, which was created by them to defeat the Sikh empire during the First Anglo-Sikh War.

Earlier, on Monday, Singh called for greater jointness of civil administration and Armed Forces to further strengthen national security and deal with future challenges that may emanate from the ever-evolving global situation.

He was addressing the participants of the 28th Joint Civil-Military Training Programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand on Monday.

The minister pointed out that the concept of national security has broadened, as many non-military dimensions have been added to the more general aspect of protection from military attacks.

(With inputs from ANI)

