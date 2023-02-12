J&K: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at anti-encroachment drive, says Kashmir wanted love but got 'BJP's bulldozer'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the ruling BJP govt.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the BJP over the anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir. Gandhi said that the Union Territory wanted employment, better business, and love but instead got the 'BJP's bulldozer.' Major political parties such as the Congress, the National Conference, and the PDP raised their voices against the drive and demanded an end to it.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Jammu and Kashmir wanted employment, better business and love, but what did they get? BJP's Bulldozer!" The land which the people nurtured with their hard work for many decades, is being snatched away from them, the former Congress chief said. "Peace and Kashmiriyat will be protected by uniting, not dividing people," he said.

The authorities of J&K have retrieved more than 10 lakh kanals (one kanal =605 sq yards) of land across Jammu and Kashmir so far.

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's dig at BJP

Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) Chief and former CM of J&K Mehbooba Mufti had earlier lashed out at the BJP on the anti-encroachment drive and said, "If you'll go to Kashmir, you'll find it like Afghanistan because bulldozer is there. They've (BJP) outsourced our jobs, lands, and minerals. ED, NIA being used against the journalist, politicians in the country, we're still special status state as we've other agencies to harass people."

ALSO READ | Anti-encroachment drive intensified in Kashmir: Officials

Latest India News