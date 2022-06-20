J&K: 7 terrorists killed in separate encounters in Pulwama, Kupwara, Kulgam

Highlights
- Search operation in the areas were underway
- Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter sites
- Army, police and security forces were on the job
Jammu and Kashmir: A total of seven terrorists were killed in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The encounters were reported from Pulwama, Kulgam and Kupwara in the Union Territory.
In Pulwama, a terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in the wee hours of Monday. Commenting on the gunfight, the Jammu and Kashmir police said a search operation in the area was underway.
Meanwhile, in Kupwara, the police along with the army had neutralised four terrorists, including two Pakistani terrorists on Sunday, during ongoing anti-terrorist operations in Kupwara.
On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said two more terrorists were killed during an encounter.
A gunfight was also reported from Kulgam, where the security forces killed two terrorists.
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot.
