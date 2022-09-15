J&K: Pakistan-backed Resistance Front issues threat to Ghulam Nabi Azad, says he's part of BJP's plan

Jammu & Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former leader of the Congress who recently left the party, has received a threat from The Resistance Front (TRF), a terrorist organisation linked to Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The Resistance Front (TRF) is believed to be a shadow group of the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba. The group has owned up some of the recent terror attacks in Kashmir and is also associated with other terror outfits such as Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The threat letter was mad public on social media platforms by the Resistance Front (TRF). The TRF asserts in an online poster that Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent involvement in politics in Jammu and Kashmir following his uprising against the Congress is a result of a well-planned scheme by the Union home minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

The poster further stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using displaced Kashmiri Pandits for its political agenda and Ghulam Nabi is part of the plan B of the Centre. The TRF claimed that Rahul Bhatt, a Kashmiri Hindu who was murdered as part of a targeted killing in the Kashmir Valley, was also in touch with NSA Doval.

As the former Congress leader prepares to launch his party, he has clearly conveyed that he will not mislead the people over the issue of Article 370 as only a government with a two-thirds majority in Parliament can ensure the restoration of the provision. The former Union minister said he will not raise issues over which he has no control.

Azad said only a party with a two-thirds majority in Parliament can restore the special status of the erstwhile state which was revoked by the Centre in August 2019. The former J-K chief minister said he would not promise the moon and stars to the people but only those things that can be achieved.

Azad, who ended his five-decade-long association with the Congress last month, said he will announce the formation of his new political party within 10 days and asserted that its ideology will be "independent". The former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said his party will focus on restoration of statehood to J-K, giving exclusive rights over jobs and land to its people and bringing development. Referring to Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari's allegation that Azad had voted in favour of the abrogation of Article 370, he said Bukhari should first understand how Parliament works.

