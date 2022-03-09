Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE J&K: NIA raids multiple locations in Baramulla

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths conducted multiple raids on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the details, the raids were being conducted in the Pattan area of Baramulla district in the Union Territory.

NIA sources said these raids started early in the day at many places in the Pattan area.

"Among the places being raided presently are the residences of former Jamaat-e-Islami district presidents, Abdul Gani Wani and Peer Tanveer", sources said.

"Further details would be shared with the media after the conclusion of the raids," they added.

Last month, 10 overground workers (OGWs) of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terror outfit were arrested during raids in the south and central Kashmir areas.

SIA sources said these raids were carried out during the night at different locations.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on November 1 announced the creation of a new investigating agency, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), to probe terrorism-related cases. The announcement came days after Union home minister Amit Shah visited the Union Territory (UT).

