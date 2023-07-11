Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Rajouri

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Security personnel at the site after an encounter in Rajouri district.

After an attempt to infiltrate the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district along the Line of Control, the Indian Army launched a massive operation and killed a terrorist. Late last night, official sources reported that an attempt at infiltration took place in the Nowshera sector along the Line of Control.

Army commander reviews security

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, Commander of the Army's Northern Command, reviewed operational and security preparedness on the Rajouri sector's Line of Control on Monday. He also praised the soldiers' high level of professionalism and vigilance. In an official statement, Indian Army said that Army Commander Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the forward regiment in the Rajouri area.

The official army statement states, "He visited to review the security and operational preparedness." The Army added that the Commander engaged in conversation with the troops and thanked them for their vigilance and professionalism.

The security apparatus in Rajouri and Poonch is as of now on the most significant level of readiness after some infiltration attempts on LoC in the new past having additionally made the circumstance volatile.

More details are awaited...

