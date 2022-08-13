Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO J&K LG launches 75 homestays to commemorate 75 years of independence

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday launched 75 homestays in rural areas to commemorate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' in the 75th year of Independence. These homestays are owned by self-help group members of Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) in partnership with OYO Group under project 'Crown of Incredible India'.

The Lt Governor said the country's leading travel tech company OYO Group in collaboration with JKRLM would build 200 more homestays by December 2022 to boost rural livelihood in Jammu Kashmir. He said in a short span of time, self-help groups have emerged as a powerful tool for women empowerment and socio-economic transformation in Jammu Kashmir. Under the banner of UMEED programme, JKRLM is empowering the rural women entrepreneurs. The Mission is also providing national market to the local products.

The launch of these homestays will prove to be a milestone in the pursuit of social equality, social justice and social security, he added. The partnership with OYO and the launch of the Tourist Village Network, in which 'Mission Youth' has selected 75 such villages under both the Jammu, and Kashmir divisions, known for their unique landscape, cultural diversity and heritage value will go a long way in expanding the tourism ecosystem to rural areas of the Union Territory, Sinha said.

The homestays have all basic room amenities, great views, and provide an opportunity for travellers to experience beautiful rural landscapes and nature in its truest form, a statement said. Identified on the parameters of scenic beauty, landscape, cultural diversity and heritage, the 75 homestays are located at Udhampur, Poonch, Doda, Kathua and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Anantnag, Baramulla, Bandipora and Srinagar districts of Kashmir valley. Commenting on the developments, Founder of OYO, Ritesh Agarwal, said the company was honoured to be a part of the “Crown of Incredible India'' project which was inaugurated by the Lt Governor in February.

Latest India News