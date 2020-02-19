IAF airlifts woman in critical condition from J&K's Kishtwar

The Indian Air Force (IAF) safely evacuated a woman in critical condition with biliary malfunction from snow-bound Kishtwar, officials said on Wednesday. Helicopter unit at the Udhampur Air Force Station took the woman to Jammu for specialised treatment on Tuesday night, they said.
Wg Cdr Manchanda & Sqn Ldr MK Singh landed at Jammu on NVGs where a team from Air Force Station Jammu was ready to attend the patient.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 19, 2020
The 'Daring Dragons' executed the mission with extreme professionalism keeping up the highest traditions of the IAF. pic.twitter.com/Vq237iXN23
Wing Commander Shivam Manchanda and Squadron leader M K Singh carried out the evacuation, the officials added.
Also read: Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat by-polls: Notification issued for Phase-II voting
Also read: Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat polls postponed after security threat