Big crackdown on terror-funding: J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including Bitta Karate's wife

Jammu Kashmir govt employees sacked: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday sacked 4 of its employees, including the wife of terror-funding accused Bitta Karate. Assabah Arzoomand Khan, wife of top JKLF terrorist Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate is a 2011 batch JKAS officer. All four employees were dismissed from service under Article 311 of the Constitution which enables the government to sack its employees without an inquiry.

Another prominent name among those sacked, was Syed Abdul Mueed, son of banned Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin. Mueed was Manager, Information and Technology at the Department of Industries and Commerce.

Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate is currently in judicial custody in terror-funding cases, officials said. His wife Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services officer, was posted in the Directorate of Rural Development.

The others dismissed are Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, Scientist; and Majid Hussain Qadiri (senior Assistant Professor) at Kashmir University.

