Jammu and Kashmir delimitation: Boost for national parties, NC, PDP may suffer as constituencies redrawn

Jammu & Kashmir delimitation commission: The three-member Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir, headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Desai, on Thursday, signed the final order on redrawing the assembly constituencies of the Union Territory, a day before its term was to end, officials said.

For the first time, nine seats have been proposed for Scheduled Tribes.

The Delimitation Commission has seen the Jammu & Kashmir region as one single Union Territory. Therefore, one of the Parliamentary Constituency has been carved out combining the Anantnag region in the Valley and the Rajouri & Poonch of the Jammu region.

A copy of this order and the report, detailing the number of constituencies and their size, will be submitted to the government after which the order will be issued through a gazette notification.

The commission has proposed increasing the number of seats in the UT from 83 to 90. Besides, there are 24 seats in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) that continue to remain vacant.

The panel has also proposed six additional seats for Jammu and one for Kashmir. As of now, the Kashmir division has 46 seats and the Jammu division 37. Formed in March 2020, the panel was granted a one-year extension last year. The panel has Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the state election commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir as its ex-officio members.

Reacting to the report, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, "Delimitation commission has become an extension of the BJP. We reject it as we don’t trust it. This is an attempt to disempower people of Jammu Kashmir"

End road for NC, PDP?

With this Delimitation report, will national parties stand a better chance at forming government in J&K? Of the 90 Assembly Constituencies, 43 will be part of Jammu region and 47 for Kashmir region. So, does this mean that it is the end of road for the National Conference and the PDP.

Jammu and Kashmir have been treated as a single entity for the purposes of delimitation. The number of total assembly seats in Jammu has risen from 37 to 43 assembly seats.

The Patwar circle is the lowest administrative unit which has not been broken.

