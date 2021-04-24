Corona curfew in Jammu and Kashmir from 8 pm tonight till Monday 6 am

Image Source : AP Corona curfew to be observed in Jammu and Kashmir from 8 pm tonight till 6 am on April 26.

In view of the pandemic situation, complete corona curfew will be observed in Jammu and Kashmir from 8 pm tonight till 6 am on April 26 (Monday). All market, commercial institutions will remain closed, however, essential and emergency services will be allowed, L-G office informed.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha posted on his official Twitter handle, "Complete Corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8 PM, April 24 (Saturday) till 6 AM, April 26 (Monday). Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed."

J&K has been battling an unabating surge in daily coronavirus cases and the increasing number of Covid related deaths. The Union Territory had reported over 1,900 new cases and 19 Covid related deaths on Friday.

