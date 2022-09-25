J&K cops attach Bandipora property for wilfully sheltering militants

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police added that the said house was linked to a case FIR in which two hardcore terrorists were neutralised.

J&K attach property: A residential house in Kashmir's Bandipora was attached by Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday over wilfully providing shelter to militants.

Police said, "The residential house of one person, namely Bashir Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Sattar Mir of Wanpora Gurez at present Watrina Bandipora, was attached after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities."

Police added that the said house was linked to a case FIR in which two hardcore terrorists were neutralised, who were involved in different terror crimes in Bandipora.

"The investigation proved beyond doubt that the said house was used for the purpose of terrorism, sheltering, harbouring terrorists, and such shelter was voluntarily/ knowingly given by the member of the family/house.

"Many attacks on civilians/ protected persons were carried/ conspired/planned by terrorists while using this house as a hideout," police said.

The Bandipora police has requested citizens once again not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists failing which they will be liable to action under law, including property attachment (movable/immovable) proceedings.

